Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Brentford playmaker Mikkel Damsgarrd has said he is determined to put a "tough period" behind him, including treatment for a form of arthritis.

The Denmark international signed for the Bees from Sampdoria for £12.6m in August 2022.

However, he had a difficult start to life in west London, arriving following a significant period out injured.

Damsgaard had been diagnosed with reactive arthritis, a condition that makes the joints swell after an infection in the body, the previous season.

The 23-year-old only stopped taking medication before the World Cup in November, but feels he is returning to top form.

"It was a tough period, but I got over it. So I'm happy and healthy now and really happy to be playing football every day with no problems," said Damsgaard.

"Physically, I didn't feel good. Even though I was training every day and I didn't necessarily have any problems, it was just my mind was going faster than my legs could move. It is very difficult and very frustrating to make mistakes you don't usually make.

"It was also a big step from Italy to the Premier League and English football - the overall training level is so much harder and of higher quality. I had to have some time to get used to it.

"Of course it was very frustrating for a while, but I think I developed a lot that year. I've got so much better now."

Brentford conclude their involvement in the Premier League Summer Series in the United States when they face Aston Villa in Landover, Maryland on Sunday (17:00 BST kick-off)