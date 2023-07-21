'Pochettino brings what we needed at certain times last year'

Raheem Sterling said Chelsea could have done with a manager like Mauricio Pochettino to guide them through difficult spells last season.

In finishing 12th, the Blues recorded their lowest Premier League finish since 1993-94 as they played under four different managers.

Asked about his reaction to the appointment of Pochettino, Sterling said: "When I first heard he was going to be manager I think it was exciting because of the many years we have played against his teams and I know how difficult it is to play against his teams.

"They are always resilient and tough to play against and I knew he was a coach that can bring what we needed at certain times last year.

"To have someone like him to lead us in certain difficult situations would have been good, so I was really optimistic of what he would bring.

"We’re in a transition phase. It's not always good to use the excuse of a transition phase.

"There was a lot going on internally. We just have to focus on what's going on now and look forward to the future."