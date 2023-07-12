Tottenham full-back Ryan Sessegnon could miss the start of the Premier League season after suffering a hamstring injury in training that has required surgery.

The 23-year-old has been ruled out of the club's pre-season tour of Australia, Thailand and Singapore.

The injury is a recurrence of an old problem and a club statement read: "It is anticipated that the surgery will provide a permanent solution.

"Ryan will not be available for our upcoming pre-season tour but will continue to be closely monitored by our medical team to determine when he can return to training."