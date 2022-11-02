G﻿erman football journalist Raphael Honigstein rejects suggestions Jurgen Klopp is at the end of a so-called 'seven-year cycle' at Liverpool and backed him to continue to deliver success.

A﻿t previous clubs Mainz and Dortmund, Klopp has left after seven years in charge but, despite reaching that milestone at Anfield last month, the new contract he signed last season currently commits him to the club until at least 2024.

"﻿I don't believe in the seven-year cycle," Honigstein told BBC Radio Merseyside. "The situation is very different for him at Liverpool than before, particularly in that he does not have to sell his best players every year.

"﻿The transition is in full swing and he is building a new team - that's why he signed the new contract.

"﻿You have to look a lot more at the real reasons for this year's struggles, for instance players out of form and injuries, rather than trying to fit it into a deeper narrative about what he does.

"﻿One thing that is beyond debate is that he always gets results even in his worst seasons and I don't think it will be a disastrous season this year."

