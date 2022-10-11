Already having to do without injured captain Callum McGregor through long-term injury, Celtic will not want to also be minus the equally influential Jota - the winger having "pulled up sore" against St Johnstone and manager Ange Postecoglou saying he will "wait and see" if the winger recovers in time to face RB Leipzig.

The return of Scotland cap Turnbull adds to the options available as Postecoglou decides who is best to fill the central midfield role vacated by McGregor. The Australian was, though, pleased with how Matt O'Riley performed there on Saturday in a "threesome" along with Reo Hatate and Sead Haksabanovic.

Meanwhile, Moritz Jenz, who like Turnbull was ill at the weekend, will likely be back in central defence with Carl Starfelt still injured.

While former Chelsea forward Timo Werner is available after feeling ill following the weekend draw with Mainz, Leipzig will also be without their captain, with Peter Gulacsi having had an operation on his knee after being forced off early against Celtic last week.

Norway's former Norwich City and Aston Villa goalkeeper, Orjan Nyland, who was a free agent after leaving Reading, has been signed as a replacement, but he is ineligible for the Champions League and Janis Blaswich will almost certainly start after replacing Gulasci last week and against Mainz.

Head coach Marco Rose made five other changes for that game, with those dropping out, including Andre Silva, who scored twice against Celtic, all on the bench and no doubt ready to return in Glasgow.