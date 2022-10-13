F﻿iorentina v Hearts: Stat attack

  • Fiorentina's 3-0 win at Tynecastle last week is one of only two victories in their latest 12 games.

  • Wins away to RFS and Motherwell are Hearts' only victories in their latest eight outings, losing five of them.

  • Hearts have lost on their two previous visits to Italy - 4-0 away to Inter Milan in the 1961 Fairs Cup second round after a 1-0 home defeat and 3-0 in Bologna after a 3-1 home win in the Uefa Cup second round in 1990.

  • Hearts have won two of their three away games in European group stages - beating Basel after losing to Feyenoord in the Uefa Cup in 2004 and defeating RFS 2-0 in this season's Conference League.