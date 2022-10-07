Midfielder Dan Phillips is back in contention for St Johnstone following an injury.

But on-loan left-back Adam Montgomery, who would have missed out anyway through injury, is ineligible against his parent club.

Celtic winger Liel Abada is available after missing out in midweek because of the Yom Kippur religious festival, while centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers and midfielder Aaron Mooy could return after injury.

But the visitors will be without captain Callum McGregor, who joins fellow midfielder David Turnbull and centre-half Carl Starfelt on the sidelines through injury.