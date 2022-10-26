M﻿ike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

After the current owners took control of Aston Villa in 2018, there have been occasional references to a "five-year plan" to advance to European football. The club's actions this week suggest that timetable has not changed, even if intended progress has fallen a little behind.

There was no room for sentiment in Villa’s treatment of Steven Gerrard, hired last year as the five-year clock ticked past halfway. At Fulham on Thursday, it seemed not only that Villa were not moving towards their target, but actively going backwards. Even so, while the visiting supporters had made their views clear, the abrupt nature of Gerrard’s dismissal was still startling.

The sacking is often the easy bit. To secure and announce Unai Emery’s arrival within four days may prove a significant achievement. Perhaps Villa felt other clubs in Europe would see the World Cup break as a moment to reset and sought first-mover advantage rather than risk losing out.

Emery is more obviously the manager for the final stage of Villa’s plan - arrival in Europe - rather than where they are now. He has won the Europa League four times with two different clubs, and piloted Villarreal to the Champions League semi-finals.

So why has he chosen a club without European football, at least in the short term? We will hear more from him when he arrives, but he has already said the professional "sports challenge" of Villa was too much to turn down.

The obvious conclusion is there is a strong personal motivation for Emery to prove his ability in England after his difficulties at Arsenal. Good.

Villa’s hierarchy has shown there is determination to reach its target on time, and willingness to back that ambition with big, expensive decisions.

Changing a manager is never without risk, but Emery appears to suit all of Villa’s requirements.