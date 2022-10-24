N﻿ewcastle United moved into the Premier League's top four with a win over Tottenham on Sunday and defender Dan Burn earned a place in Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"﻿I have become a big fan of Dan Burn since his arrival at St James' Park. The development in this defender since he left Brighton has been quite astonishing. He can play as a full-back, which is quite impressive for such a tall individual, or a centre-half.

"He was brought to Newcastle by Eddie Howe and has been ever present since his arrival. Against Spurs he was dependable as ever alongside Fabian Schar and Sven Botman in a Newcastle defence that is looking meaner with every game."

F﻿ind out who else made Garth's team of the week here