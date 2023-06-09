BBC Scotland chief sports writer Tom English

Post World Cup has been a bit of a nightmare for them. If you try and be balanced about it, they’ve had no luck with injuries.

Liam Boyce hasn’t played since August, Craig Gordon and Craig Halkett haven’t played since December, Peter Haring was out between October and April, Beni Baningime hasn’t kicked a ball all season, most of those guys go straight into the first team.

They’ve had it tough, I think the pressure got to them for sure and some of their recruitment was poor. They brought in Robert Snodgrass, who initially played well but other teams figured him out and Robbie Neilson continued to play him out of position, it caused stress within the club.

Snodgrass is a confrontational type of guy, high standards, an aggressive winner, his refusal to sugarcoat things in the dressing room caused a lot of issues for players who thought he was being overly aggressive, there was just a bit of a meltdown and Neilson couldn’t grab hold of it.

Listen to the full episode on the BBC's Scottish football podcast