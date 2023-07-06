We asked you for the best value signings Brentford have ever made.

Here is a flavour of your responses:

Fred: As a Brentford fan, we're spoilt for choice! I'm going to have to go with Ollie Watkins, however. Brought in from Exeter for £1.5m, scored 26 league goals in his last season with us, narrowly missing out on promotion. He was then sold to Villa for £33m. To make a £31m profit is unheard of for a player who is now tearing it up.

Kenny: Terry Hurlock. The perfect battling midfielder brought for a minimal amount and a case of champagne.

Cam: Vitaly Janelt cost us only 600,000 euros from VFL Bochum and has become a staple midfielder for us scoring really important goals and running the midfield at times.

Anthony: Ben Mee was Brentford's best signing last year - winning Supporters' Player of the Year - and is one of the best if not the best free transfers of any Premier League team last season.