Elyounoussi relishing reunion with McGregor in Oslo

Former Celtic winger Mohamed Elyounoussi is not surprised to see “leader” Callum McGregor thrive as Parkhead skipper.

Elyounoussi is preparing for a reunion with McGregor and Greg Taylor when Norway host Scotland in Saturday’s Euro 2024 qualifier in Oslo.

"Cal is a leader," said the 28-year-old, who spent two seasons on loan at Celtic from 2019.

"I remember him as a good team-mate, a good guy. I really got along with him and we had a nice connection on the left side with him and Greg Taylor.

"He has been important for the club after Broony left and he has also been important for the national team as well, that's why he plays so many games.

"I am looking forward to seeing him again and some of the other boys as well."

Elyounoussi is a free agent this summer after his contract expired at relegated Southampton and speculation has linked him with a return to Celtic under prospective new boss Brendan Rodgers.

"Right now I am just focusing on the two games we have for Norway," Elyounoussi said.

"After I will take a break and look at options. There are some already.

"It will depend on the whole package in terms of where and the contract situation, so it's going to be interesting to see where I land."