John Collins believes Brendan Rodgers' credentials as a "ready-made" Celtic manager makes him the perfect choice to succeed Ange Postecoglou.

Rodgers is in advanced talks with the club over a return four-and-a-half years after he left to take the helm at Leicester City.

“I was disappointed with how he left but the reality is you’ve got to look at what he did when he was at Celtic,” former midfielder Collins told BBC Scotland.

“He was an outstanding manager and he delivered entertaining football and trophies.

“The supporters want the same thing and there’s not too many managers out there on the market that are ready-made for Celtic.

"It'll be a seamless transition and he knows the club."