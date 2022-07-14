Why - and how - have Barca gone for Raphinha?

Spanish football writer Andy West

Many heads are being scratched about how a club with more than £1bn of debt can afford to splash millions in the transfer market, but the explanation is actually fairly simple.

Barca president Joan Laporta, who inherited a fiscal car crash from predecessor Josep Maria Bartomeu, is working hard to restructure the club's finances.

He has already raised close to £300m by signing a new sponsorship contract with Spotify and selling 10% of the club's future domestic TV rights to investment firm Sixth Street, with further similar deals set to be finalised soon (not to mention, of course, possible player sales).

Barca have won only one trophy, the 2021 Spanish Cup, in the past three seasons and the chief purpose of Laporta's financial manoeuvring is to fund a squad capable of challenging for major honours.

So why Raphinha? Barca coach Xavi's love of pace, width, tactical variety and an appetite for running explains why he has been pinpointed, along with his obvious creative qualities, the fact he is approaching his peak age and his strong desire to join the club.

Tactically, the re-signing of Ousmane Dembele means the Brazilian could often be fielded on the left flank - he is, after all, left-footed despite spending most of his time at Leeds on the right. Raphinha's solid defensive attributes also give Xavi the option of fielding him as a wing-back in his preferred 3-4-3 formation.