Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

Ross County offered plenty in the middle of the park, enjoying large spells on the ball but lacked any sort of clinical edge in the final third. Kelle Roos had very little to do in the Aberdeen goal.

Opting to send long ball after long ball in the direction of Simon Murray and Jordan White, the Aberdeen defence just scooped it up.

Again though, this was an encouraging performance against not only a top six side, but an in-form side.

County can play some very neat football, moving it well within tight areas. Play like that against those in the bottom six, and County should be able to put some more points on the board.