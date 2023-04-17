It is time for another Match of the Day Top 10 - and this week Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards are debating the best title races in Premier League history.

From Leicester City's greatest underdog title triumph to THAT Sergio Aguero moment for Manchester City, there has been plenty of late-season drama, excitement, delight and heartbreak over the years.

While Manchester United have been in the thick of many title races in the past 30 years, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle have all played their part too.

Read Gary, Alan and Micah's top 10 Premier League title races and rank them for yourself

