Former England goalkeeper David James believes Newcastle are "serious contenders" for European football after they drew with Manchester City in an engrossing game on Sunday.

Eddie Howe's side came from behind to lead 3-1 against the champions before being pegged back, but James saw enough to suggest they can make a real impact at the top of the table this season.

"I knew Howe would get them out of trouble last season and that performance yesterday shows they are contenders at least for a European place," James told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"I was with him at Bournemouth and he's the best coach I've ever worked with, especially in regards to man management. They are a serious contender, I have to say that."

Newcastle keeper Nick Pope made some key saves to ensure the point and James believes he has a chance of becoming England's number one for the World Cup in November.

"If not for Pope, City would have won that game," said James. "He's ready for an opportunity for Gareth Southgate.

"If he plays well in the Nations League game next month, we can have a decent conversation."