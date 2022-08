Leicester City have turned down an initial £60m offer from Chelsea for defender Wesley Fofana. (Mail), external

But the Stamford Bridge club are now considering an improved bid of £70m for the centre-back. (Times - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, the Foxes and Nottingham Forest both want to sign Lyon and France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 24. (Foot Mercato - in French), external

