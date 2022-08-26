Klopp says there is "no problem at all" between Virgil van Dijk and James Milner after their argument during the defeat at Manchester United: "There's nothing to clarify. It was a situation discussing things on the pitch. With all the cameras it looks more serious than it is."

He says none of their injured players will return this weekend: "After this, Joel Matip and Curtis Jones [could be back], Thiago is not too far away, Diogo Jota is getting closer. Caoimhin Kelleher will be in training early next week. Good news but I don't think anyone will be ready for tomorrow. Naby Keita will not be ready for the weekend - we need to have a look at how long he will take."

Klopp does not know if they will sign anyone else this summer. "We are working on these kind of things. There are good reasons for things not happening - but then things can change. We'll see if something happens or not," he said.

The German added that he is enjoying the challenge of recovering from the Reds' poor start to the season: "It's not my favourite situation, but I like it as well. Part of the job is to regroup and find the perfect way, together again, to fight the outside world and circumstances."