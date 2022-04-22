Rangnick on Pogba's future and Ten Hag's appointment

Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media about the appointment of Erik ten Hag and Saturday's game against Arsenal.

Here's what he had to say:

Paul Pogba may have played his last game for the club, as he is unlikely to feature again this season because of a calf injury.

But Scott McTominay, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo are all fit to face Arsenal.

Rangnick described Ten Hag as a "very good choice" for the club's next manager and said that he likes his football, but he hasn't met him or spoken to him yet.

He added that he is pretty sure the team will improve if Ten Hag can build and mould his own staff and team.

Rangnick believes the summer transfer window will be significant for Ten Hag, who will have his own ideas, but says he is ready to speak if he wants his opinions.

He said Harry Maguire receiving a bomb threat is "another sign of the crazy world we are living in".

He admitted to liking watching Arsenal play - but hopefully not tomorrow.

