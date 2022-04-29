'That goal will spur Antonio on to have a good end to the season'

Michail Antonio's goal in West Ham's Europa League semi-final first-leg defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt will give him confidence heading into the final games of the season, says ex-Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morrison.

Antonio's goal in Thursday's 2-1 loss was his 11th of the season, but his first since February in all competitions.

Morrison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast: "I think he needed it, to be fair.

"I know him personally and he would have been worrying about the goals because he is always coming out after on social media saying it was very unlucky. The one thing he will do, he will always front it up.

"I thought in the first half he caused them a lot of problems and the goal is a good goal. Declan Rice has got a tap-in at the back post and he is stretching. It is so difficult, the finish, and he needed that.

"I thought in the second half he would maybe kick on but they didn’t create enough chances for him. It’s difficult up there by yourself because he has got to occupy three defenders and he didn’t have enough players close to him.

"But that goal will spur him on to have a good end to the season and hopefully he can go on and score more goals."

Hear more analysis and reaction to West Ham's defeat by Eintracht from 27'15 on BBC Sounds