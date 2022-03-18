Wolves v Leeds - confirmed team news

A huge double boost for Leeds as Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips both return to the bench after long-term injuries.

With Patrick Bamford starting again, Leeds have options again.

Boss Jesse Marsch makes one change to the side that started the 2-1 win over Norwich last weekend - Jack Harrison returns in place of Raphinha who is not involved after testing positive for Covid-19.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Klich, Forshaw, James, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.

Substitutes: Koch, Cooper, Klaesson, Phillips, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Kenneh.