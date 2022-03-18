Wolves v Leeds - confirmed team news
Despite winning 1-0 at Everton last time out, Wolves make three changes with Rayan Ait-Nouri, Daniel Podence and Willy Boly returning to the side.
Max Kilman, Marcal and Hwang Hee-chan drop to the bench.
Wolves XI: Sa, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Jonny, Neves, Moutinho, Ait Nouri, Dendoncker, Podence, Jimenez.
Substitutes: Marcal, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Ruddy, Kilman, Gomes, Hwang, Cundle.
A huge double boost for Leeds as Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips both return to the bench after long-term injuries.
With Patrick Bamford starting again, Leeds have options again.
Boss Jesse Marsch makes one change to the side that started the 2-1 win over Norwich last weekend - Jack Harrison returns in place of Raphinha who is not involved after testing positive for Covid-19.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas, Klich, Forshaw, James, Rodrigo, Harrison, Bamford.
Substitutes: Koch, Cooper, Klaesson, Phillips, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, Greenwood, Kenneh.