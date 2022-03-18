Transfer news: Agent warns Blues about transfer doubts

Chelsea's transfer targets will be having doubts about moving to the European champions this summer, an agent has warned. The Blues have been linked with a host of players including West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. (Daily Mail), external

Investment firm Aethel Partners has made keeping manager Thomas Tuchel at the Blues its top priority after submitting a bid to buy the club. (Sun, external)

Meanwhile, Jorginho's agent says that the priority is for the Italy midfielder to sign a new contract with the club, despite interest from Serie A giants Juventus. (90 Min), external

Want more transfer gossip? Read Friday's full gossip column