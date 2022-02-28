Rodgers on improved performances, Burnley and pressure
- Published
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to media before the Foxes host Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines:
Rodgers said it is about "simplifying" everything on the pitch to get his side playing how they want.
He also acknowledged that the players need a "collective intensity" in order to get results.
Tuesday's opponents Burnley have had a number of good results recently which comes as no surprise to the Leicester boss: "It’s not, because of how good a manager and coach Sean is. He’s done a brilliant job there and they have the stability there."
While the Foxes have struggled for consistent results this season, the Irish manager insists he still has the support of the board: "I’ve never felt any pressure from the club. They understand the path we’re on."
However, he has insisted that "the performance level has been improving. It could be a really good end to the season for us."