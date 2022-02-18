Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could find himself teaming up with arch-rival and Argentina forward Lionel Messi next season at Paris St-Germain. (Mirror), external

The club also still expect France midfielder Paul Pogba to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires. (Manchester Evening News), external

Meanwhile, Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign 27-year-old defender Eric Bailly from his former side. (Il Romanista, via Mirror), external

And Sevilla sporting director Monchi believes Anthony Martial is happy in Spain following the 26-year-old's United exit last month. (Metro), external

Want more transfer news? Read Friday's full gossip column