Brentford 2-0 Burnley: Pick of the stats

Brentford have won consecutive Premier League games for the first time, while it’s the first time they’ve won consecutive top-flight games since September 1946.

Burnley have suffered three consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time since losing five in a row between May and August 2021.

Ivan Toney has scored seven goals in his last five Premier League appearances, after having scored just four goals in his first 19 appearances this season for Brentford.