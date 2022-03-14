BBC Sport

Brentford 2-0 Burnley: Pick of the stats


  • Brentford have won consecutive Premier League games for the first time, while it’s the first time they’ve won consecutive top-flight games since September 1946.

  • Burnley have suffered three consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time since losing five in a row between May and August 2021.

  • Ivan Toney has scored seven goals in his last five Premier League appearances, after having scored just four goals in his first 19 appearances this season for Brentford.

  • Christian Eriksen registered his first Premier League assist since December 2019, when he assisted Jan Vertonghen’s winning goal against Wolves for Spurs.