'Odegaard back to his best with Arsenal'

Former Norway striker Jan Aage Fjortoft says Martin Odegaard is back to his best at Arsenal.

Fjortoft, who was involved in bringing Odegaard into the Norwegian senior team, said the midfielder's unsuccessful stint at Real Madrid was instrumental in making him the player he is today.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "He made his debut when he was 15 years and 200 days. All the press from all over the world wanted to speak to this young miracle magical Harry Potter of Norway.

"It's funny because Arsenal have been following him all the time. When he was 15 they were after him and we were discussing with Martin and his dad which club he should go to.

"At that time it was Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. People said he shouldn’t have gone to Real Madrid at that time but I still believe it was the right thing to do. When you are best at something you have to go to the best colleges of this world with the best teacher and he had Zinedine Zidane there.

"It took him some time, they saw this young kid but still he matured. It took a bit more time and a couple of trips to Holland and Spain but he is still a young lad.

"What I see he is doing now at Arsenal, we see a young player who always wants the ball and now he is back to his best. We hoped it would come a bit earlier, but let’s put it in perspective. The boy is only 23."

