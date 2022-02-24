There should be a little bit more bite in this game than there normally would be, because of what happened when they played each other at Molineux less than two weeks ago.

I am sure whoever scores, and especially whoever wins, is going to enjoy their celebrations on Thursday and make sure they are seen by the opposition.

As for the game, well both teams are in good form but Arsenal have been very strong at home this season and I think they might just edge it.

Lawro's prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Wolves