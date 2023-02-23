Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Aberdeen’s interim manager Barry Robson says he has told chairman Dave Cormack that the club will be in safe hands while he recovers from open heart surgery.

Cormack, who the club expect to make a full recovery, will undergo the procedure on Friday.

Incoming chief executive Alan Burrows arrives at Pittodrie from Motherwell next week and will lead the search for a new manager, while the chairman recuperates.

“I’ve texted him a couple of times and I’ve just said ‘listen, we’ve got some great people and staff at this football club' and we will manage to keep it going and running it while he can go and rest and recuperate. That is the most important thing", Robson said

"We have got loads of people here who are really good at their jobs, Alan Burrows comes in on Monday, which will be a help.

"So that is what I said to Dave, anything we can do to help you just give us a shout. But be mindful that we will make sure everything runs smoothly here for the football club.”