Livi game is must-win for United

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

There have been few positives in what has been a season of frustration on and off the pitch for Dundee United.

The fact they have a game in hand on the teams they are hoping to catch in the battle of the bottom is perhaps the only one they can currently cling to.

While there will be those who may see that as clutching at straws – there is no doubt about the importance of that opportunity – which comes at Livingston tonight.

United haven’t won any of their last eight league games, a sequences of results which comprises of seven defeats and a draw.

Given that sort of form you could even make the case that they are perhaps fortunate to only be four points adrift at the foot of the table.

But hopefully you are starting to see the importance of their fixture bonus ball at Livi.

It feels like if United, and their new manager, Jim Goodwin, are to have any realistic chance of getting out of their current predicament, then this is a game they surely must win.

If they can, they will move to within just a point of their fellow strugglers - something that would make the tangerine garden look a bit rosier, but if they lose, then they are in real danger if disappearing in to the relegation undergrowth without a trace.