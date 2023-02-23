Your Fulham cult heroes

Last week we asked our fan community writer to pick a cult hero for your club and Rod McAree got the nod.

It sparked debate so we asked you for your choice. Here are some of your selections:

Tony: Simon Morgan was our talisman throughout the transformation of the club’s fortunes in the mid 1990s. For older fans like me it’s Johnny Haynes. No better passer of a ball.

Jeff: Surely I need no explanation in saying Bobby Zamora. Lots of great goals that speak for themselves. Shout out to Mark Schwarzer in between the sticks.

Phillip: Clint Dempsey is my cult hero.