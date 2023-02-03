Florin Balogun's stellar form on loan at Reims will give Mikel Arteta "a positive headache" in the summer, says French football expert Julien Laurens.

A hat-trick against Lorient earlier this week catapulted the 21-year-old to the top of the scoring charts in Ligue 1 this season, his 14 goals putting him ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Alexandre Lacazette.

After an underwhelming spell at Middlesbrough last season, Laurens says Balogun is now starting to fulfil his potential.

"When I look at a striker, I want to see how clinical he is, but I also look at everything else," Laurens told the Euro Leagues podcast. "The movement, intelligence, pressing, how they hold the ball up.

"Balogun has got all of that. He is another player that the Arsenal academy have done an amazing job with.

"What will Arsenal do? Loan him again, sell him or give him space in their squad? After this season, he is going to be worth a lot of money and he is an incredible talent."

