On Wilfried Zaha's fitness, Vieira said: "He is still on the treatment table. His injury will take a couple of weeks so we will have to do without him. He is someone who recovers quite quickly. We don't want to put a date on his injury."

On other injuries, Vieira added that James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson have been training with the first team for the past couple of weeks but it is still too early for them to play. Joachim Andersen is still out.

On the new signings of Ahamada and Lokonga, Vieira said that he is happy with the additions: "You always have an idea of what you want to do and you're looking at the bigger picture and you always want to do big deals and bring in a lot of players, but I’m really happy with the two players that we managed to bring. It’s a different profile to what we have and that will give me different options in the games." Both will be in the squad tomorrow.

He added: "Those two new players bring us different profiles. those two new players are capable of getting into the opposition box later. They are quite mobile and they can be there and get there and this is what is interesting."

On Manchester United: "They are in a really good period playing well and scoring a lot of goals. We played them recently and went toe to toe with them. We worked hard and played some really good football at times. If we want to have a positive result we will need to raise the quality of the game."