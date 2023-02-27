Journalist Luke Edwards believes it is inevitable James Maddison will leave Leicester in the summer, but sees it as a positive in terms of the rebuilding of the squad.

Maddison missed the defeat by Arsenal at the weekend due to illness, which highlighted how reliant Brendan Rodgers' side are on the midfielder.

Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "James Maddison is so important to Leicester. They are on a season of transition. They have had some wonderful years under Brendan Rodgers. It’s probably the most successful period in their history, but this is a transition season for them.

"That’s what you saw against Arsenal, they are just not quite there anymore. They are very reliant on James Maddison and it raises an interesting question.

"They are desperately trying to persuade Maddison to sign a new contract. He’s going to have a year left in the summer. I don’t think he’s going to sign that contract because I don’t think Maddison sees himself as staying to become Leicester’s star man, be the player they are really reliant on, the superstar of Leicester. I think he will probably want to have a new challenge and you have to respect that decision of his.

"Leicester have allowed his contract to run down and it is going to raise some interesting points moving forward because they will get quite a lot of money for him and I think they will sell him.

"Where Maddison goes I don’t know, I think the top seven teams will all be vying for his signature because he’s that good. The only thing that would put you off is his injury record this season.

"But they will have the chance to rebuild again and I’m so glad. Sometimes you have to accept there will be a transition season and they are in that. If they have to sell Maddison how are they going to reinvest that money? How can they give Brendan Rodgers the tools to get back up to where they were last season?"

