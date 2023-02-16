Beale 'more confident' of keeping Kent & Morelos

Martin Dowden, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers manager Michael Beale says he is “more confident” that Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos will remain at Ibrox with talks ongoing over extending their contracts.

Both players are free to leave Ibrox this summer and Beale said: “I think the way the way this club ends the season will determine everything for more than just those players.

“There’s a lot to play for at this moment in time. We know the emotions in this city based around where you finish and whether you hold trophies above your head. I think that has a big part to play in terms of the make-up of our squad next year.

“Any comments I’ve made recently are not to show I’m less confident. If anything I’m more confident.

“Now is not the time for me to be giving any ultimatums. We have to focus on these games in front of us. If we do well, I think it makes everything easier.

“They’re playing better now and the team is winning and the team is doing well. Obviously everything feels nice in the world."