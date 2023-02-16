McInnes wants to build on recent form

Derek McInnes wants his Kilmarnock team to capitalise on their recent form and is targeting another win away at Hibernian on Saturday.

Kilmarnock beat Dundee United last time out to advance to the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup, where they will face Inverness next month.

“It was an important result for us last week," McInnes said. “We’ve won all our away cup ties this season, other than at Hampden against Celtic.

"So we’ve shown a capability to get the job done in the cup and we want to get a similar type of performance come Saturday at Easter Road.

“I’m pleased with the last three games, two wins and two clean sheets. In between that we had a poor defensive performance at Livingston so I think the message is clear.

“If we can make sure defensively we are strong, we’ve got goals in us but getting that clean sheet, being difficult to play against and doing the basics right gives you every chance, particularly away from home. We need to try generate that more into the league situation.

“We’ve had some tight games on the road this season, in isolation if you look at certain games we’ve been unlucky and close to getting positive results.”