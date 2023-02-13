Hearts' Smith unsure over future - gossip
Defender Michael Smith, 34, is unsure over his future at Hearts, with no talks having taken place about extending his stay beyond the end of the season. (Record), external
Northern Ireland international Smith is eager to stay at Tynecastle after almost six years with Hearts. (Herald - subscription required), external
And Smith has "a burning desire" to win the Scottish Cup after losing in the final three times. (Scotsman - subscription required), external