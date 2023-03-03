Klopp acknowledged the importance of this rivalry to both sets of fans: “It’s the game. It’s always massive when we face them. The whole world will be watching – I would be watching if I was not here.”

He is not perturbed by United's fine recent form and victory in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday: “They have had a better season than us so far but that is not relevant. It does not mean they will win this game. It just means that they have more points.”

He has his own demanding targets for the season: “In football, everything is possible. We want to finish as high as we can and squeeze everything out of the season. We have to make decisive steps and this would be one of them. There are five million reasons why I want to win this game.”

He is thrilled Fabinho is rediscovering his form: “Everybody could see he was not at his best and now that he is getting back. Of course we missed him – we took him for granted as the hoover. I am really happy for him and for us that he really looks like his old self.”