Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson to BBC Match Of The Day: "I thought in the first half we didn't acquit ourselves as well as we could do. We didn't concede many goal chances, but they had the better of the play. For large parts of the second half we were in control and got back into it.

"As for our goal, it is something I like to say we work on, but we don't! In the end, we were worth a point and probably in the second half shaded it."

On making further signings before the summer transfer window closes: "We are working on it. We need some more people in, some more bodies that we can use. The club has always got players in the past, and transfers must be a nightmare for the people who have to pull it off.

"I would much rather coach the team than deal with transfers."