Two of the three teams to attempt the most long passes in the Premier League this season have been Everton (287, second) and Brentford (285, third).

Everton have picked up just one point in their opening five Premier League games this season (D1 L4), their joint-worst start to a campaign along with 1994-95.

Brentford only went ahead in 11 of their first 25 home Premier League matches – since then, they’ve held a lead in 15 of their 16 games on home soil, including the past 10. They have, however, drawn their three at Gtech Community Stadium this season, despite leading in all of them.