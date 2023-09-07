We asked you whether you agreed with BBC Radio London's Steve Brown on worries on Brentford are failing to gain enough points from good performances.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Mark: Thomas Frank is right to be concerned about dropped points. We've done it in all three seasons we've been in the Premier League, drawing or losing games we should've won. The game against Bournemouth should've been done and dusted by half-time, let alone go 2-1 down and have to find a 93rd minute equaliser.

Daniel: Overall I cannot be unhappy with how the team has perform and battled so far. I think the term giving up points is unfair on the lads but we can’t pretend that we should have more than one win this season. Henry has been outstanding. Bit more calm in front of goal needed. Distribution from Flekken is there but questions about his shot stopping.

Ian: The team are creating chances. One of these games we are going to absolutely wallop a team. I would be far more concerned if Brentford were not creating chances. Bryan Mbeumo has stepped up to the plate in Ivan Toney's absence. In midfield Jensen has also started the season well. In defence I believe that we have the best left-back on current form in Rico!

