Aberdeen 0-2 Hibernian: Manager reaction

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson: "You had two tired teams there. Credit to David [Gray] and Hibs, he's done really well today.

"That's not how we want to play. That was the frustrating part. It was always going to come down to a bit of magic or a set play and that's what happened.

"We are building a new team. We've got all these players that have just come in the door. They've hardly introduced themselves to each other. We will be fine. We've got real speed, we've got a good group, we've got some really good players and once we get going, we'll be fine. I'm really relaxed about that.

"I'm annoyed today. They're on a learning curve."