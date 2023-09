St Johnstone have announced the signing of midfielder Sven Sprangler on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old was released earlier this year by Austrian side SK Vorwärts Steyr.

"Sven is a great addition to our squad," Steven MacLean said. "He has come in on trial and impressed everyone.

"Sven is a strong midfielder who likes a tackle but can also get on the ball and play at the same time."