Calf issue adds Wilkinson to Motherwell's injured strikers

Motherwell have confirmed Conor Wilkinson will miss at least four weeks of action with a calf injury.

The 28-year-old joins fellow forwards Mika Biereth, who is out for 12 weeks with a knee issue, and Jon Obika, injured until December with a hamstring problem, on the treatment table.

Wilkinson missed Saturday's win over Kilmarnock, meaning Theo Bair was Stuart Kettlewell's only fit senior striker.

The Fir Park club are also without defenders Calum Butcher and Pape Souare.