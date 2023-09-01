We asked what you wanted to see from Kilmarnock on deadline day.

Here's what you had to say:

Amy: All we needed before this week was a striker, but with Corrie Ndaba being out for a while we probably need another left-back for cover, maybe Ben Chrisene who was excellent last season before his injury. As for a striker, I would take Sam Cosgrove all day long please.

Sandy: Killie still need a couple of strikers and a creative midfielder if possible. While Kyle Vassell fully fit, and Marley Watkins should make a good partnership, we need a couple of decent back up strikers.

Callum: We have got to bring in a striker, it’s an absolute must, we've created plenty of chances but not put them away. If we had someone who could finish consistently we would have won all three games. We've dropped points because we didn't put Hearts or Motherwell away and we allowed them into the games. A defensive midfielder would be good, and a full back would be great for flex.

Grant: My dream deadline day would be if we bring in another striker and maybe another attacking midfielder. Cosgrove and Greg Stewart would be a decent bit of business, that’s if Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland can’t agree wages!

Anna: We definitely need another striker as cover for Vassell and Watkins and maybe another creative midfielder but I think that's all as we now have a good solid defence. The only areas lacking are in the midfield.