Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

It was good to have Pep Guardiola back on the bench at the weekend after his back surgery. The Premier League win over West Ham United meant five wins in five games for the Blues and left them two points clear at the top of the table.

On Tuesday, City start the defence of their Champions League crown against Red Star Belgrade and it would normally give Pep Guardiola the opportunity to possibly shuffle his pack. However, injuries to Jack Grealish, John Stones, Kevin de Bruyne and Mateo Kovacic will limit those opportunities.

In addition, I believe Pep will want to ensure qualification from the group is guaranteed before he starts shuffling.

The 'Belgian Flash' - Jeremy Doku - has certainly caught the eye and it's fabulous to see a traditional winger with a great first touch, brilliant control, who can dribble and take defenders on. I really hope Pep gives him another opportunity to impress.

It could be the perfect opportunity to hand Matheus Nunes his first start.