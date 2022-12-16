Done deal or too late? Your thoughts on Bellingham to Liverpool

We asked for your thoughts on how realistic it is that Liverpool might sign Jude Bellingham.

Here are some of your comments:

Simon: Bellingham is without a doubt coming to Liverpool. The celebration with Hendo confirmed it for me. Plus Jude’s dad's comment.

Wayne: If it’s down to transfer fee I can only see him heading elsewhere. Dortmund want top dollar and rightly so.

Darren: It's definitely a done deal for Liverpool, summer signing for sure. Put my house on it.

John: Too late, Real Madrid or Manchester City will buy him now, should have got him last summer