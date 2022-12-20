Your World Cup scouting report

We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Nathan Jones to snap up for Southampton.

Here is a selection of your ideas:

Matthew: We all know that Southampton need a striker and players that impressed me include Goncalo Ramos and Cody Gakpo. I know that he didn't play but Karim Adeyemi is a young player full of potential.

B. Evans: Ounahi for Morocco - had an incredible work-rate, looked very good technically and seems to be able to play in any central midfield role. He would slot perfectly in next to Ward-Prowse and Lavia and the age profile suits our recruitment too.

Nathan: I loved watching Vincent Aboubakar for Cameroon. I know it's a bit far-fetched, but If he ever came to the Premier League I can see the Saints benefitting from a fast, physical target man like that.

Tom: I thought that Cody Gakpo would have been a great addition - it came close in the summer and I think we might have lost him now. Another option might be Randal Kolo Muani. I was impressed with him in the final (I was also impressed with Boufal, although he was awful in a Saints shirt). I am looking forward to the transfer window under a new gaffer.