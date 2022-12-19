With Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Moritz Jenz and Yuki Kobayashi as central defensive options, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou must decide whether he should allow Stephen Welsh to leave in the January transfer window, with interest rumoured to be from clubs in England, France and Italy. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Ferencvaros president Gabor Kubatov is "open" to selling 25-year-old midfielder Aissa Laidouni, who has been capped 27 times by Tunisia and was previously linked with Celtic. Laidouni, who played against Celtic for the Hungarian team in last season's Europa League, would cost about £3.5m. (Nemzeti Sport via the Sun), external

Read all the gossip here.