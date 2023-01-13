Hammell on Burrows exit, Crankshaw signing, Penney future & drop fight
- Published
Scott Mullen, BBC Sport Scotland
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell has been speaking to the media prior to the Fir Park side's monumental match against Ross County.
Here's the best of it:
Paid tribute to departing CEO Alan Burrows, a man who has been "fully invested" in the club and a "big part" of any success.
Praised the attitude of new signing Olly Crankshaw who pushed through his loan move from Stockport County himself. The winger will be ready to face County on Saturday.
The Well boss refused to be drawn on links with Japanese midfielder Riku Danzaki.
An announcement on the future of on-loan left-back Matt Penney will be made post match, with the defender due to return to Ipswich imminently.
The Motherwell boss fully backs himself and the team to get out of their relegation struggle, saying he is "confident" of a turnaround.